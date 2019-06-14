× Man accused of stealing, forging pension check for $887 caught in Lancaster, police say

LANCASTER — Police have arrested a 62-year-old Lancaster man accused of stealing a pension check, forging the victim’s name, and cashing it an ATM earlier this year.

Benjamin Charles Duke was charged on April 18 after Manheim Township Police investigated the incident, which occurred on Jan. 31, police say. The total loss to the victim was $887.67, police say.

Duke was taken into custody by Lancaster Police and turned over to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.