Man facing DUI charges after striking pedestrian while on moped in Mechanicsburg

Posted 10:18 AM, June 14, 2019

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man is facing DUI charges after striking a pedestrian with an electric moped, causing minor injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police say that on May 30, a moped driven by Dakota Shultz, 21,  was pulling out of the TJ Rockwell’s Bar in Mechanicsburg when he struck a 60-year-old woman who was standing on the shoulder of the road.

The pedestrian fell to the ground and sustained minor injuries.

Schultz was cited with a DUI, according to state police reports.

