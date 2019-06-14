× Man facing DUI charges after striking pedestrian while on moped in Mechanicsburg

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man is facing DUI charges after striking a pedestrian with an electric moped, causing minor injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police say that on May 30, a moped driven by Dakota Shultz, 21, was pulling out of the TJ Rockwell’s Bar in Mechanicsburg when he struck a 60-year-old woman who was standing on the shoulder of the road.

The pedestrian fell to the ground and sustained minor injuries.

Schultz was cited with a DUI, according to state police reports.