Neighbors fed up with condition of home on their block in Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. - People living in one Cumberland County neighborhood are fed up with the condition of a home on their block, and they claim local leaders are not doing enough about it.

Two and a half feet of grass sits out front of the home, with broken windows, and weeds wrapping around the chimney. The abandoned home on the 100 block of East Portland Street in Mechanicsburg are what neighbor's say they've had to look at since it was abandoned a decade ago.

"Our neighbors all take care of their property, We take care of our property," said Adam Nobile, lives nearby abandoned home. "And then to have that just a few doors down."

Neighbors tell FOX43 they've tried to get answers from the borough, and have urged them to fix this situation.

"We're exasperated, you know," said Janet Gelwicks, lives nearby abandoned home. "I mean they keep telling us, come to borough council, and I think people have gone to borough council and they haven't done anything."

FOX43 reached out to the borough manager who issued this statement.

The Borough is aware of this property and has taken action against this property in the past through numerous citations multiple years and at this time it is under another enforcement proceeding. The neighbor directly beside this property emails us to get a status update and she is the only person to take the time to contact us. As was explained to her, the Borough has one Codes Enforcement officer that not only does Property Maintenance he also handles all the Residential rental inspection, Building Permits and Street excavation permits and the appropriate inspections. He is also mandated to follow enforcement procedures as outlined in the adopted Codes.

FOX43 also called and left a message for the man listed as the homeowner of the property.

Neighbors are hoping that more than citations will be done, to get this home cleaned up.