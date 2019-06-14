× One person injured after tractor trailer strikes PennDOT vehicle causing fluid leak, closing portion of Route 222 Southbound

BERKS COUNTY, Pa.– A tractor trailer struck a PennDOT vehicle leaving one person injured, and closing a portion of Route 222 for what is expected to be several hours.

According to PennDOT, a tractor trailer struck a PennDOT vehicle on Route 222 Southbound in Brecknock Township.

One person was injured in the crash, but their injuries are not reported to be severe.

PennDOT says that the tractor trailer was containing something that is leaking all over the roadway, and Route 222 Southbound between the Adamstown and Denver exits will be closed for an extended period of time. Officials told FOX43 that whatever is leaking on the roadway “smells like peppermint.”

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will provide details as they become available.