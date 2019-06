× One person taken to hospital following two-alarm fire in Lebanon County, dispatch says

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital following a two-alarm fire in South Lebanon Township, according to dispatch.

The fire broke out at a home in the 200 block of South 2nd Street Friday night.

Crews were called to the residence at 9:18 p.m., dispatch says. The scene is now clear.

This story has been updated from its previous version.