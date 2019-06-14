Phillies acquire IF/OF Brad Miller from Yankees

CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 01: Brad Miller #17 of the Cleveland Indians grounds out during the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field during the Indians Home Opener on April 1, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– The Phillies have made a trade to acquire a utility man.

The team has acquired IF/OF Brad Miller from the New York Yankees for cash considerations.

Miller, 29, has spent the season with the Yankees’ AAA team in Scranton.

In his last Major League action in 2018, Miller suited up in 75 games for the Cleveland Indians, Tampa Bay Rays, and Milwaukee Brewers while combining to hit .248 with 7 HR’s and 28 RBI’s.

The Phillies hope Miller will provide a solid left-handed bat off the bench as well as a glove that can be played anywhere in the infield and outfield.

