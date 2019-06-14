× Phillies acquire IF/OF Brad Miller from Yankees

PHILADELPHIA– The Phillies have made a trade to acquire a utility man.

The team has acquired IF/OF Brad Miller from the New York Yankees for cash considerations.

Miller, 29, has spent the season with the Yankees’ AAA team in Scranton.

In his last Major League action in 2018, Miller suited up in 75 games for the Cleveland Indians, Tampa Bay Rays, and Milwaukee Brewers while combining to hit .248 with 7 HR’s and 28 RBI’s.

The Phillies hope Miller will provide a solid left-handed bat off the bench as well as a glove that can be played anywhere in the infield and outfield.