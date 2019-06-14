Pirates trade P Nick Kingham to Blue Jays

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JUNE 07: Nick Kingham #49 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches the ball against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on June 07, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Both teams wore throwback uniforms of the Milwaukee Bears and the Pittsburgh Crawfords in honor of the Negro League. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH– After being designated for assignment earlier this week, the Pirates were able to trade one of their young hurlers.

The team shipped P Nick Kingham north of the border to the Toronto Blue Jays for cash considerations.

Kingham, 27, has had an up-and-down road through his minor league career, but has struggled in the Majors.

He has a career 6.67 ERA over 110.2 innings with Pirates, including a ghastly 9.97 ERA over 34.2 innings in 2019.

The Blue Jays, who are seeking young starting pitching depth, are hoping that Kingham can regain the form that allowed him to hold a sub-4.00 ERA at AAA over the past two seasons.

