Police are investigating a suspected overdose death at Warwick Township hotel

LANCASTER COUNTY — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are investigating a suspected drug-related death that occurred overnight at a Warwick Township hotel.

Officers were dispatched to hotel on the 100 block of Crosswinds Drive for the report of an unresponsive subject found in one of the rooms. Police say the subject was dead at the scene, and assorted drug paraphernalia was located in the room.

The investigation of the incident is ongoing, police say. Anyone with information about the source of the drug and its delivery is asked to contact the NLCRPD Criminal Investigation Unit at (717) 664-1180.