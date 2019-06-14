× Police: Lancaster County woman had 3-year-old in car during DUI accident

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police have charged a 34-year-old Lancaster County woman with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child, and other offenses after the investigation of a vehicle accident that occurred on the 200 block of North King St. in West Cocalico Township in April.

Lea M. Waltz, of Stevens, is also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under a suspended license, and careless driving, according to Ephrata Police.

The incident occurred at 4:24 p.m. on April 5, police say.

According to police, Waltz crashed her vehicle into a stone wall while driving under the influence of amphetamine and cocaine. There was a 3-year-old child in the vehicle with her a the time of the accident, police say. The child was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Waltz is currently incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail.