LANCASTER COUNTY — East Earl Township Police are attempting to identify a man suspected of stealing $200 worth of seafood from a Weis Market store on June 6.

According to police, the man entered the store, located on the 1600 block of Lincoln Highway East, and stole the meat. He fled in a black sedan.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to contact East Earl Township Police at (717) 291-4676. Refer to incident number 1906013098.