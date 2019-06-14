Police seek man suspected of stealing nearly $1,000 glass water pipe in Middletown

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating the theft of a water pipe in Londonderry Township.

Surveillance images from May 24 at Nature’s Way Glass store in Middletown, show the man and a female accomplice that are suspected of stealing the water pipe, which cost almost $1,000.

Police say the man left the scene in a silver sedan with possible New York registration.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the PSP Harrisburg Station, 717-671-7500 and speak with Tpr. Fornwalt.