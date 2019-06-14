Police seek man suspected of stealing nearly $1,000 glass water pipe in Middletown

Posted 9:42 AM, June 14, 2019, by , Updated at 09:44AM, June 14, 2019

Photo Gallery

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating the theft of a water pipe in Londonderry Township.

Surveillance images from May 24 at Nature’s Way Glass store in Middletown, show the man and a female accomplice that are suspected of stealing the water pipe, which cost almost $1,000.

Police say the man left the scene in a silver sedan with possible New York registration.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the PSP Harrisburg Station, 717-671-7500 and speak with Tpr. Fornwalt.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.