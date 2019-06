× Police seek York man, suspect for theft of services

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A York man is suspected of failing to pay for services rendered by a local business.

Police say there is an active warrant on Anibal Vargas , 26, of York.

Vargas allegedly failed to pay $200 to a local business for services they provided on March 7.

Anyone with information on Vargas’ whereabouts is asked to contact the East Earl Township Police Department at 717-355-5302.