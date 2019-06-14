Police seeking to identify woman accused of identity theft in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking to identify a woman who attempted to open a line of credit using another person’s identity.

On June 2, the above pictured woman entered the Best Buy in the 1700 block of Fruitville Pike in Lancaster city and attempted to open a line of credit using another person’s identity.

However, the woman’s line of credit application was denied, and the woman left the store with no funds.

On June 11, the victim called police to report the incident after receiving a letter from Best Buy.

Any person knowing the identity of this female should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.