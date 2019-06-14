× Police: York man shows up drunk to pick up daughter, who had been detained on curfew violation

YORK COUNTY — A 43-year-old York County man was charged with DUI after West Manchester Township Police say he showed up drunk to pick up his daughter, who had been detained by police on a curfew violation.

Adam Sweeney showed visible signs of impairment when he arrived to pick up the girl, according to West Manchester Township Police.

The incident on June 7, police say.

According to police, the girl was riding in a car that was pulled over while traveling on Loucks Road near Rodney Road at 12:32 a.m. The vehicle had an broken brake light and a cracked windshield, police say. The driver, 18-year-old Rober Tufarolo III, was cited and released, police say. The girl was detained on the curfew violation and told to contact a parent to pick her up at the site of the traffic stop, a Weis Market parking lot.

At about 12:45 a.m., police say, Sweeney arrived at the scene in a black Jeep. He was traveling from the area of Roosevelt Avenue, according to police. When he arrived, police spoke to him to explain the curfew violation, and the officer noticed Sweeney had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and smelled strongly of alcohol, police say.

Asked if he had been drinking, Sweeney allegedly admitted to drinking three drinks, but later stated he had consumed six Troeg’s Perpetual IPAs, which have an alcohol content of more than seven percent, police say.

Sweeney consented to taking a breathalyzer test, which suggested a blood alcohol content of .181 percent, according to police. Sweeney also showed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests, and was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.

He was transported to Central Booking.