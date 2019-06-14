× ‘Spice Girls’ animated film reportedly in the works

Spice Girls are about to make a comeback — in a cartoon form that is.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, all five members of the iconic girl group — Melanie Brown “Scary”, Emma Bunton “Baby”, Melanie Chisholm “Sporty”, Geri Halliwell “Ginger” and Victoria Beckham “Posh” — are working with Paramount Animation on an animated film.

CNN has reached out to Paramount for comment.

The movie reportedly will include some of the group’s classics from the ’90s as well as new songs.

Paramount Animation president Mireille Soria told THR the Spice Girls “had an idea that we’ve been developing.”

“They are very involved,” she said.

The Spice Girls kicked off their highly anticipated reunion tour for their fans in Dublin last month. While Beckham hasn’t been involved with the tour, she hasn’t been opposed to dancing to her old Spice Girl jams.