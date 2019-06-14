Woman critically injured after crashing car into house

Posted 12:09 PM, June 14, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a single vehicle crash in Warwick Township.

Police say on the night of June 13, Yinet Diaz Ovallez, 33, was traveling northbound on Disston View Drive in Lititz when her Chrysler sedan left the roadway and impacted a residence.

The impact caused the vehicle to catch on fire.

Residents had to use a garden hose to suppress the fire until first responders arrived to extinguish it and to rescue the victim, according to police.

Diaz Ovallez was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Anyone with information concerning this crash is asked to contact the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.