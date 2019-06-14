Woman critically injured after crashing car into house

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a single vehicle crash in Warwick Township.

Police say on the night of June 13, Yinet Diaz Ovallez, 33, was traveling northbound on Disston View Drive in Lititz when her Chrysler sedan left the roadway and impacted a residence.

The impact caused the vehicle to catch on fire.

Residents had to use a garden hose to suppress the fire until first responders arrived to extinguish it and to rescue the victim, according to police.

Diaz Ovallez was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Anyone with information concerning this crash is asked to contact the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.