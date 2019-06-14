× Woman driving toy truck pulled over, arrested for public intoxication in South Carolina

WALHALLA, S.C. — Police in South Carolina pulled over a woman driving a child’s Power Wheels truck on the street.

Wahalla Police Chief Sean Brinson said officers arrested 25-year-old Megan Holman Monday. She was charged with public intoxication.

Brinson told WYFF officers responded to the scene after someone called authorities about a suspicious person.

He said Holman was about a mile from her house at the time of her arrest, and she was under the influence of a narcotic.