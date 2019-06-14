× York man sentenced to 21 years in prison after federal conviction on drug trafficking charges

HARRISBURG — A York man was sentenced to 21 years in prison after being convicted on federal drug trafficking charges.

Raul Cotto-Rivera was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Yvette Kane on Tuesday, according to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed.

Cotto-Rivera was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin and more than 500 grams of cocaine, three counts of distribution of heroin, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and heroin, distribution of marijuana, and possession with intent to deliver cocaine base, cocaine, and marijuana in March 2018.

The charges stemmed from a number of controlled buys of heroin that were made by and through Cotto-Rivera in September and October of 2015, Freed’s office says.

In October 2015, law enforcement obtained and executed a search warrant and located approximately $20,000 in cash, a drug ledger, drug packaging material, and distribution quantities of cocaine and heroin all in the defendant’s home.

While on release, Cotto-Rivera continued to sell drugs and was engaged in the distribution of marijuana from his store.

A second search warrant executed in February 2017, located distribution quantities of marijuana and cocaine, drug packaging materials and a loaded stolen firearm.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, the York County Drug Task Force, the Pennsylvania State Police, the York Area Regional Police Department, the West Manchester Township Police Department, the York County Sheriff’s Office, the Springettsbury Township Police Department, and the York County District Attorney’s Office.

Assistant United States Attorneys Daryl F. Bloom and Carl Marchioli prosecuted the case.