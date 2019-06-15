× 20-year-old man arrested for pulling knife on girlfriend

CUMBERLAND, Pa. – A man is facing charges after assaulting his girlfriend at a coffee shop in Carlisle.

Police say on Thursday, June 13th, 20-year-old Glen Magee, pulled a knife on his girlfriend at Square Bean Coffee Shop and demanded she hand over her phone.

Officers say Magee then punched his girlfriend in the jaw and took away her phone.

The woman did not initially contact authorities because Magee allegedly threatened to kill her if the police got involved. Magee’s girlfriend also reported there were multiple occasions when Magee threatened to either assault, stab, burn, or kill her male friends.

Magee is charged with one count of terroristic threats, two counts of simple assault, and one count of harassment.

Magee was arrested Friday, June 14th.