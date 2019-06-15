× Authorities investigate cause of house fire in Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. – A house fire displaced a family of five in South Lebanon Township, Friday night.

The fire broke out at the home after 9 p.m, on the 900 block on South 2nd Avenue.

The South Lebanon Township Fire Department says one firefighter was taken to the hospital for a medical emergency. He is expected to recover.

The fire is currently under investigation by the state fire marshal.

The family is being assisted by the Red Cross.

The estimated damage is $100,000.