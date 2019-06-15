× Authorities use tips from the public to identify man who exposed himself in Manheim

LANCASTER, Pa. – The Lancaster District Attorney’s office have identified a man who reportedly exposed himself to females in the Manheim area.

The D.A. office says tips submitted through Crime Watch and social media, led police to the suspect.

The man gave a statement to police.

On June 7th, the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department and Manheim Borough Police Department investigated separate incidents.

The first incident, a female jogger reported that a man exposed himself to her on South Cherry Street.

In a second incident, the man exposed himself to three girls in the area of North Penryn Road near the Doe Run Road shopping center.

According to authorities, all of the victims said that the man drove by slowly in a black vehicle and exposed himself.

Charges are pending against the suspect.

Anyone who believes they were a victim should contact the police.