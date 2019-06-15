Big inning propels Red Land to State Championship over Lampeter-Strasburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

University Park, Centre County --

Top of the first Patriots strike first. Kyle Cannon grounder to second, wide throw , that allows Cole Wagner, who was on second, to score. Great hustle.

Patriots up 1-0.

Lampeter-Strasburg responds with hustle of their own. Thomas Shockey puts a charge into this one. Caught in center field. Patrick Holmes, busts his tail, all the way from second and we got a tie game. Tip your cap to that young man.

Top of the 5th, Braedon Karpathios at the plate, plays some bingo, it squeaks through the infield. Two runs will score and Lampeter is up 3-1. Karpathios jacked, he should be. On the mound, in 5 innings, 6 strikeouts. He is pulled after 80 pitches.

Bottom of the 6th, Red Land down 5-3. They need to get it going. With two men on. Great at bat by Kyle Hannon. He tanks this one off the wall. That evens this game at 3 apiece. Patriot nation can feel the mojo change.

Two batters later Mason Walker with the go ahead run across. Flood gates open.

The big blow, Adam Cramer, lines this to center, gets down by the center fielder. Two more Patriots score. They plate seven in the inning.

The fans ecstatic. The Pioneers can't believe what happened.

Down to their final, Hunter Merritt gets Shockey to pop.

Red Land puts this away. What a wild ride for the patriots 8-3 the final.

"Feels good, feels good to finally get the last one didn't know if I would ever stand here winning the last game of the season ... but feels really good and these guys battled," said Coach Ebbert, Red Land head coach

"Right now, it is hard to put into words how I feel just a super cool experience. I don't really remember how I felt during little league but both experiences were amazing," says Cole Wagner, Red Land first baseman.

"103 pitches removed in top of seventh with two outs, I mean it was crazy Kyles started that whole inning we kept it rolling. It was insane. It was a great feeling after all the work we put in it is what we have been working for all season. I just can't believe it came true," Jaden Henline, winning pitcher said.

"It has been a heck of season. It really has, we won a lot of games .. they jelled together. You just tell them look back at the season look back at the memories ... it hurts right now but going forward it is the team," said Keith Martin, Lampeter-Strasburg head coach.

Painful now but a tremendous run for the Pioneers.