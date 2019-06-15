Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins celebrated their grand opening in Shrewsbury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- The new multi-brand restaurant will offer 24/7 drive-thru service.

On Saturday, people in attendance of the Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins grand opening in Shrewsbury got to enjoy photo opportunities with Dunkin' mascots, Cuppy and Sprinkles, a DJ, a face painter, and a balloon artist.

The first 100 guests at the ceremony received a coupon book for free coffee for one year.

Owners Neil and Gaurang Patel said, "We are very excited to be here with the community, and we really do have the best coffee so I'm sure by the end of the day everybody will say Shrewsbury runs on Dunkin."

After the ribbon cutting ceremony, they presented the Grace United Methodist Church’s food pantry, the Southern Regional Police K-9 Fund and the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company with $1,000 checks each.

Attendees got a glimpse of the 3,450 square-feet restaurant's new modern design and in-store innovations. This new restaurant is designed to save 25% more energy compared to a standard Dunkin'. In addition to the drive-thru, the restaurant also features free Wi-Fi.