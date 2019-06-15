× Police seek man who assaulted woman in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND, Pa. – Police are looking for a man who assaulted a woman on June 9 in Carlisle.

According to the female victim, Demetrius Barnes entered a residence and began hitting her.

Officers say when the victim attempted to leave, Barnes shut the door and locked the victim inside. Barnes then shoved the victim several times and pushed her into a wall multiple times, according to police.

A neighbor heard the commotion and called 911. Police say Barnes released the victim and fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlisle Borough Police at 717-243-5252.