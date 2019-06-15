Riders came together in Spring Grove to honor two local soldiers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Motorcyclists and drivers came together to remember two local soldiers.

The ride honored Army Corporal Luke Runyan and Specialist Cameron Stambaugh who were both killed while serving.

"It's very tough to have lost our sons, but to have this event is good medicine for both of us," said Marc Runyan, Luke's father.

Cameron's father, Mitch Stambaugh said "It's absolutely gratifying to know that we are never going to forget them as long as this goes on we'll never forget them. We are going to memorialize them forever."

The event to raise money for the non-profit organization, For The Love of A Veteran Inc., was held on June 15 at Goofy's Eatery and Spirits in Spring Grove.

The organization will tag trees for several local veterans at Wreaths Across America this October in Columbia Falls, Maine.

The organization supports homeless veterans and military families in need.

If you would like to donate to its mission, visit For The Love of A Veteran's website.