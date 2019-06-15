Vietnam veterans honored in pinning ceremony in Columbia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- Vietnam veterans in Lancaster County were invited to a ceremony to honor their services.

Tonight Senator Pat Toomey and Congressman Lloyd Smucker hosted a ceremony honoring Vietnam veterans with a 50th-anniversary commemorative pin.

The ceremony took place at Columbia High School and family members and veterans from all periods of service were invited to attend the ceremony.

One Vietnam veteran, Harold Redding said "Times have changed in this country and I think since 911 the Vietnam Vet has been the benefit of a community that now appreciates and recognizes our service and the sacrifice. Whereas back when we came home that was not always a factor and it really is appreciated that the people now say thank you for our service. "

A bill was signed into law by President Trump in 2017 designating March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.