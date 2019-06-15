Warm and stuffy with thunderstorm chances for Father’s Day!

WATCHING SOME STORMS: Spotty shower chances are expected through the evening and the night, with more shower and thunderstorm chances present for Father’s Day as a storm system is draped nearby. An isolated shower or two is possible during the evening, but most are dry. An isolated shower threat is possible through the night, but the chances increase toward daybreak. Some morning showers, perhaps a few rumbles are possible, with temperatures beginning in the lower to middle 60s. Humidity levels are up a touch, but they continue to climb throughout the day. The clouds break to give way to some sunshine, and the afternoon turns even warmer. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Some afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible, mainly after about 3 P.M., but an earlier shower cannot be ruled out. There’s a small chance for a strong to severe thunderstorm, with damaging winds and areas of flash flooding as the primary threats. There’s a small chance for some small hail. Most outdoor Father’s Day plans should get by okay, but be ready to head inside if you hear thunder or see lightning. The chance for some thunderstorms continues into the early evening before the threat fades pretty quickly.

WARMTH AND STORM CHANCES CONTINUE: Monday brings more warmth and muggy conditions. There’s still the chance for some showers and thunderstorms, particularly during the second half of the afternoon and the evening hours. We’ll have to monitor a small severe weather threat once again. Temperatures are warm and stuffy, with even higher readings. Those afternoon high temperatures could reach the lower to middle 80s. Tuesday brings similar conditions. It’s still muggy and warm with a few thunderstorms still possible. Expect readings in the lower to middle 80s again. The same system wobbling back and forth over the region keeps the chance for showers and thunderstorms alive on Wednesday. It’s not as warm, and it’s still muggy. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. The best chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms is during the afternoon on Thursday. It’s warm and muggy, with temperatures in the lower 80s. We’ll have to monitor this day for the potential of more severe weather.

DRIER BUT STILL WARM WEEKEND: A break finally comes toward the end of the week and the first half of the weekend! Friday brings a return to dry conditions, with plenty of sunshine expected. Expected Temperatures to come down a bit, with the humidity levels too. Afternoon highs are in the middle 70s to lower 80s. Saturday brings partly cloudy skies. Temperatures start to warm, and conditions start to turn more humid again too. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a Happy Father’s Day!

-Andrea Michaels