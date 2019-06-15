WEEKEND ALBUM: York Sailor shoots shot line to Navy ship during replenishment at sea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In tonight's Weekend Album, FOX43 is showing off Gunner's Mate 3rd class Brittany Heistand from York. She was shooting a shot line to a support ship from an aircraft carrier during a replenishment in the Arabian Sea. She is part of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group that ensures maritime stability and security for the U.S. 5th Fleet.

If you have a fun photo, video, or event you'd like us to show off, send FOX43 an email at weekendalbum@fox43.Com. We'll do our best to show as many as we can. It just has to be local.