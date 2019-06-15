WEEKEND ALBUM: York Sailor shoots shot line to Navy ship during replenishment at sea

Posted 11:45 PM, June 15, 2019, by

In tonight's Weekend Album, FOX43 is showing off Gunner's Mate 3rd class Brittany Heistand from York. She was shooting a shot line to a support ship from an aircraft carrier during a replenishment in the Arabian Sea. She is part of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group that ensures maritime stability and security for the U.S. 5th Fleet.

If you have a fun photo, video, or event you'd like us to show off, send FOX43 an email at weekendalbum@fox43.Com. We'll do our best to show as many as we can. It just has to be local.

