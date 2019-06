FRANKLIN, Pa. – A family is safe after fire crews battled a house fire in Hamilton Township.

The fire broke out at 8:15 p.m., Saturday at a townhome located on the first block of Eton Court.

Franklin Fire Company say the fire was in the kitchen and then spread into the hallway, living room, and the second floor.

Fire crews say the residents made it out safely thanks to working smoke detectors in the home.

The two adults and two children are being assisted by the Red Cross.