Harrisburg organization celebrate Father’s Day

DAUPHIN, Pa., - Over the weekend a local organization celebrated Father's Day in Harrisburg.

On Saturday afternoon, Breaking the Chainz held it's Family First Father's Day event.

The non-profit organization is dedicated to helping at-risk youth and adults in the Harrisburg area.

Organizers say about 75 people attended the event. Guests enjoyed games, food, and drinks.

Organizers also say that the event is held in hopes of strengthening relationships between fathers and their children in the community.