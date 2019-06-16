Kids celebrate Father’s Day, cooking alongside their dads at Leg Up Farmers Market

Posted 10:23 PM, June 16, 2019, by , Updated at 10:24PM, June 16, 2019

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Some kids in York County celebrated their dads today by cooking together.

The Dad and Me Cooking Class was hosted by Leg Up Farmers Market in Manchester Township on Sunday afternoon.

The kids and their dads bonded over learning how to make an Italian themed meal that included preparing fresh gnocchi, tomato sauce, garlic bread, and a fruit pizza.

Daniel Stump, Leg Up Farms store manager said, "We grew from a community organization, our therapy center for special needs children, Leg Up Farm. So, anytime we can, we love to find events the community can enjoy and share them with people through our community."

The cooking classes are held on Saturday mornings and Sunday afternoons.

