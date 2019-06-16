PAWS and The Dogs’ Den hosted low-cost vaccine clinic for pets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- The event was held to help keep pets healthy at an affordable cost.

Non-profit organizations, PAWS, and The Dogs' Den hosted the low-cost vaccine clinic for cats and dogs on Sunday, June 16 in Grantville.

Pets were vaccinated for $10 and microchips were available for $25, for both cats and dogs.

"People are overwhelmed that we have clinics like this." said Todd Zimmerman, President of The Dogs' Den, "That they can get vaccines done for ten dollars, instead of paying three times as much, paying for a vaccine that they would normally pay for here."

PAWS is a local all-volunteer organization that provides spay/neuter, foster and adoption, and humane education.

The Dogs' Den is based in central Pennsylvania and the publicly supported organization is dedicated to improving the quality of life for pets through education and adoption.