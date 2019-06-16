Police identify homicide victim in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. – Lancaster City Police have identified 44-year-old Anthony Marshall as the victim of an early morning shooting in Lancaster.

Officers say at 12:36 a.m., Sunday, they were called to the 600 block of Lafayette Street for reports of shots fired. While officers were responding to the scene, the call upgraded to a shooting.

Once police arrived at the scene they located two people with gunshot wounds. Police found Marshall on the 1st block of Laurel Street and the second victim on the 700 block of Manor Street.

Marshall, from Harrisburg, suffered a gunshot wound to the torso. The second victim is a 25-year-old Lancaster man. He was found with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, where Marshall died. The 25-year-old is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers believe an argument led to the shooting.

Authorities say the victims were attending a party, and they were shot when an argument broke out with an unknown group of black males.

According to police, the victims ran from the scene to the locations where police found them.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-900-322-1913.