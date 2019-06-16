Police investigate deadly Father’s Day shooting in Lancaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. -- One man is dead and another is recovering in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Lancaster.

While many families celebrated Father's Day, another mourned the loss of one of their own.

"This is very, very, very upsetting, you know," said Jose Marshall of Lancaster, with tears in his eyes. "These kids around here - they don't understand.. This generation, I don't know what's going on."

Detectives investigate a deadly Father's Day shooting in Lancaster.

Police found 44-year-old Anthony Marshall of Harrisburg, shot in the torso, on the 1st block of Laurel Street.

Authorities found another 25-year-old man on the 700 block of Manor Street with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Both locations are a short walk from the 600 block of Lafayette Street, where according to police, there was a party.

"They tried to leave, and this is what happens," said Marshall.

Authorities say shots rang out shortly after midnight after a confrontation with "a group of unknown black males."

That's when Jose Marshall says his cousin made the ultimate sacrifice; he says Anthony Marshall stepped in front of the gun used by the shooter in order to protect his son.

Later, he took his last breath at the hospital.

"Yeah, protecting his son," explained Marshall. "I guess that's what we got to do as a father; that's what we supposed to do. That's the greatest he can give - a father protecting his son."

Police haven't told us if they have any suspects or anyone in custody.

"Whoever it is, just you know, I know people make mistakes in life, just give yourself up, and let the law take care of this. We don't need more senseless killing out here," added Marshall.