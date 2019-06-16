Single-vehicle crash causes gas leak near VFW in York

Posted 8:17 PM, June 16, 2019, by , Updated at 08:18PM, June 16, 2019
police-tape-lights-generic

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – A single-vehicle crash caused a gas leak in West Manchester Township, on Sunday.

The crash happened before 8 a.m. outside of the VFW on the 4800 block of West Market Street in York.

West Manchester Police say a driver crashed into a gas line outside of the building after suffering a medical emergency.

The driver was taken to the hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Columbia Gas was able to shut off the gas line.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.