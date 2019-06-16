× Single-vehicle crash causes gas leak near VFW in York

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – A single-vehicle crash caused a gas leak in West Manchester Township, on Sunday.

The crash happened before 8 a.m. outside of the VFW on the 4800 block of West Market Street in York.

West Manchester Police say a driver crashed into a gas line outside of the building after suffering a medical emergency.

The driver was taken to the hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Columbia Gas was able to shut off the gas line.