Sixth annual Drive Your Tractor to Church Day in Hellam Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- A tradition to honor the fathers and farmers in the community.

Fairmount United Methodist Church held its sixth annual Drive Your Tractor to Church Day on June 16.

The day celebrated not only fathers but also the farmers in the community.

Dozens of churchgoers drove their tractors from the picnic grounds to the church on Sunday morning.

"We chose this day because we could do both at one time. Honor the fathers and the farmers and what they do. I don't think they get enough credit, for what they do, in our communities," said Pastor Eddie Hutcheson of the Fairmount United Methodist Church, "They drive their tractors, many of which are beautiful old antiques, from our picnic grounds to our church."