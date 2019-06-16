Strong to severe storms possible again on Monday!

STORM THREAT ENDING TONIGHT: Overall, our threat for severe weather is quickly coming to an end for Sunday, but there is a threat for more severe storms to start off the new work week. The main line of storms that continues to bring dangerous weather to western PA is advancing east-south-east, but as the sun sets the line will lose most of its energy. That being said, this line of storms is likely to fall apart before reaching south-central PA. A few showers and maybe a brief thunderstorm are still possible this evening, but no severe weather is expected. We dry up tonight only to be on alert all over again tomorrow for the threat of more strong storms.

SEVERE WEATHER THREAT — MONDAY: A few sprinkles are possible early Monday morning, but we will quickly dry up from those and clouds will clear up. That should allow for sunshine to return and work to destabilize the atmosphere and prime our severe weather threat for Monday afternoon-evening. Storms could begin to pop up as early as noon Monday, but the main line of storms will develop later in the day. The Storm Prediction Center has some of south-central PA under a slight risk for severe storm development which is a level 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale. With a few isolated cells developing at first, there is a very low tornado threat, but it is non-zero. The main threats for Mondays storms will be damaging winds, hail, and flash flooding. The Weather Prediction Center has outlined most of the state in a slight risk of excessive rainfall.

UNSETTLED WEATHER CONTINUES: The threat of thunderstorms remains prominent through most of the work week. The best chances for storms appear to be Monday and Thursday, but a few storms will be likely in between those days as well. Flooding will also be the top concern this week with days and days of potentially heavy rain in the forecast. We dry out to end the work week and push into next weekend!

Have a spectacular Sunday!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash