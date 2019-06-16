WEEKEND ALBUM: Black bear across Route 233

Posted 10:45 PM, June 16, 2019, by

In Sunday's Weekend Album, FOX43 showed a black bear running across Route 233 heading north. Dakota wright of Newville, Cumberland County posted the photo on his Facebook page. He and his dad saw the bear right before the interstate interchange.

If you have a fun photo, video, or event you'd like us to show off, send FOX43 an email at weekendalbum@fox43.com. We'll do our best to show as many as we can. It just has to be local.

