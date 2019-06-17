Carlisle man accused of trying to pass phony $100 bill at two stores

CARLISLE — Police arrested a 20-year-old Carlisle man on June 11 after they say he attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 at a Rite Aid pharmacy and a Karns Quality Food store on the 1800 block of Spring Road.

Cennyer Keysahwn Robert Hernandez-Lewis was charged with theft by deception and forgery in the incident, which occurred around 8:15 p.m., according to North Middleton Township Police.

Hernandez-Lewis is accused of attempting to make a purchase with the phony bill at the Rite Aid, and when he was unsuccessful, went next door and attempted to make a similar deception at Karns, police say.

When he failed to pass the bill at the latter store, he attempted to take the money back, police say. He was apprehended after a short foot chase, police say.

