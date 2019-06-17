× Chambersburg man charged after police find edited photos of him in S&M, bondage scenarios with children

CHAMBERSBURG — Police have charged a 68-year-old Franklin County man with 10 counts of child pornography after an investigation uncovered photos showing superimposed images of his face and children in bondage scenarios.

Stephen Dunn, of Scotland Road in Greene Township, is also charged with criminal use of a communication facility, according to the Office of the Pennsylvania Attorney General, whose Child Predator Section conducted the investigation.

The investigation began in April, after the Child Predator Section received two tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a suspected image of child pornography that was viewed or uploaded via Microsoft Bing, according to the criminal complaint affidavit. The image showed a prepubescent girl exposing her genitals, investigators say.

Investigators traced the IP address to a CenturyLink account, and obtained an email address listed on it. That, along with other information, led investigators to Dunn’s home on Scotland Road.

Authorities obtained a search warrant, which was served on the home Thursday morning.

Investigators say the woman who answered the door told them Dunn was not there. She told them she was not aware of any child pornography in the home, according to the criminal complaint.

While conducting a search of the residence, investigators found 50 printed photos in Dunn’s bedroom dresser. The photos depicted superimposed images of Dunn’s face, along with several female subjects of various ages — including minors, the criminal complaint states. Most of the images showed bondage and other sado-masochism scenarios, according to investigators.