Cumberland Valley School District appoints Superintendent of Schools

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Cumberland Valley School District announced Monday that the Board of School Directors has appointed Dr. David E. Christopher as the incoming Superintendent of Schools. He will replace Dr. Frederick S. Withum III, who is set to retire on August 9.

“My family and I are very excited to be joining the Cumberland Valley community,” said Dr. Christopher. “This is such an amazing opportunity and I am honored to have been selected to lead one of Pennsylvania’s great districts.”

Dr. Christopher currently serves as Deputy Superintendent in Pittsburgh’s North Allegheny School District where he has worked to improve instructional practices to support student collaboration, communication, and critical thinking.

He’s also been selected to serve on numerous committees with the Pennsylvania Department of Education and Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators, according to the release. On top of that, Dr. Christopher has worked with other administrators from across the Commonwealth to improve teacher evaluation practices, graduation requirements, and innovative instructional practices for all of Pennsylvania’s teachers and students, the release stated.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Christopher to the CV Community and look forward to having him lead our District as our next Superintendent. Dr. Christopher’s knowledge of curriculum, finance, and technology will be paramount as CV faces the challenges of growing enrollment and changing demographics. Throughout the selection process, Dr. Christopher’s thoughtful approach and strong leadership skills resonated with the Board of School Directors,” said School Board President Heather Dunn. “I would be remiss, however, if I did not take this opportunity, on behalf of the Board, to thank Dr. Withum for his visionary leadership and for readying the District as we approach the transition to Dr. Christopher.”

Dr. Christopher has also served as an elementary teacher in Huntingdon Area School District and as an elementary principal, secondary principal, and Superintendent at Juniata Valley School District.

He’s a graduate of Juniata College, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. Dr. Christopher holds a Master of Education degree in Educational Leadership and Policy from Shippensburg University and his Educational Doctorate from the initial cohort of the Millersville University/Shippensburg University Joint Ed.D. program.