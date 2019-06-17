Dauphin County man reports piggy bank stolen to police, says $30 in change was stolen

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man was burglarized of nearly $30 in change after his piggy bank was stolen.

According to police, a man reported that between June 7 at 3:00 p.m. and June 10 at 8:00 a.m. someone broke into his home, and stole about $30 in change inside of a piggy bank.

In the police report, it is also noted that the piggy bank itself is worth $25, making this a possible total loss of $55.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

