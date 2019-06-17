Gary Woodland wins 119th US Open, his first major title

Posted 6:21 AM, June 17, 2019, by

American Gary Woodland won the 2019 United States Open Championship at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California Sunday.

The victory secures the 35-year-old’s first major career title. Woodland finished 13-under par for the championship, and held off world No. 1 Brooks Koepka in the final round.

The two-time defending champion Koepka finished second with a score of 10-under par.

A native of Topeka, Kansas, Woodland went pro in 2007. Prior to that, he played basketball at Washburn University, then transferred to the University of Kansas on a golf scholarship, according to his 2005-06 player profile at KU.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.