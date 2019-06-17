× Harrisburg School Board holds first meeting under receivership

HARRISBURG — The Harrisburg School Board held its first meeting under receivership Monday.

The meeting was a bit different than usual with state appointed receiver Dr. Janet Samuels running things.

“I see this as an opportunity to work in a collaborative fashion with school board members, with the community, with parents and to make a difference for the children in the Harrisburg School District,” she said. “As staff members, we have a responsibility to service and work with parents and members of this community and that means sharing information as appropriately and as often as possible.”

Dr. Samuels added that members of the staff will now read recommendations and are expected to do their homework on issues and follow up with the public.

They also plan to post agendas before meetings