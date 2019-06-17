Judge grants state takeover of Harrisburg School District; chief recovery officer to lead during receivership

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- Update: Dr. Janet Samuels, who currently serves as chief recovery officer, will lead Harrisburg School District during receivership.

Her role begins immediately.

Previous: A judge has granted the state takeover of the Harrisburg School District.

Both Harrisburg School District leaders and state representatives gathered inside the Dauphin County Courthouse this morning for a hearing about the district takeover.

Around 8:45 a.m., the news broke out of Judge William Tully's chambers that he had granted the state takeover after the district did not oppose receivership.

