DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A judge has granted the state takeover of the Harrisburg School District.

Both Harrisburg School District leaders and state representatives gathered inside the Dauphin County Courthouse this morning for a hearing about the district takeover.

Around 8:45 a.m., the news broke out of Judge William Tully’s chambers that he had granted the state takeover after the district did not oppose receivership.

JUST IN: Harrisburg School District does not oppose receivership. Judge grants state take over of the district. @fox43 — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) June 17, 2019