Lancaster man wanted after allegedly point gun at two juveniles

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is wanted after allegedly pointing a gun at two juveniles after shoving another.

Antonio Rodriguez III, 42, is facing endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, and harassment, among other related charges.

Around 10:10 a.m. on June 10, an altercation occurred between Rodriguez and three juvenile victims in the 900 block of Green Terrace in Manheim Township.

During the incident, Rodriguez allegedly pushed one of the victims before retrieving a small black semi-automatic handgun from his waistband and pointing it at two of the victims.

The victims were able to flee the area in a vehicle before the incident continued further.

After a records check, police found that Rodriguez possessed a revoked permit to carry a concealed firearm.

Rodriguez remains wanted at this time

Any person knowing his whereabouts are asked to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information.