× Man allegedly assaults, strangles victim after he forced her into a trunk and drove around for an hour

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Peach Bottom Township man allegedly assaulted and strangled a victim Sunday after he drove around with her in the trunk of a vehicle.

Charles Joline, 24, faces charges of strangulation, terroristic threats, false imprisonment, simple assault and harassment, court documents show.

Police wrote in the criminal complaint that Joline contacted the victim around 4 a.m. Sunday, in which he threatened to kill himself if she did not come to his home.

The victim went over to Joline’s residence on September Lane and he allegedly grabbed her out of her vehicle, pointed a gun at her and told her to get inside of an unregistered Black Volkswagen Jetta. It’s alleged that Joline then tied her to the back of the passenger seat, hit her in and around her head multiple times before ordering her into the trunk.

Police say the victim cried and begged Joline to let her out as he drove around a farm for approximately an hour.

After Joline was done driving, he allegedly dragged the victim to his room where he strangled her and struck her multiple times with a black belt, the criminal complaint says.

Joline then threatened to kill her family and burn her mother’s house down if she called police about the incident.