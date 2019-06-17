× Man facing charges after assaulting woman during fight in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after allegedly slamming a woman to the floor.

Nathaniel Bowes, 23, is facing simple assault and harassment charges for his role in the incident.

On June 16 around 6:45 p.m., police were dispatched to a home in the 200 block of East North Street for a reported assault.

Upon arrival, police spoke with witnesses, and an investigation revealed that Bowes had assaulted a woman inside his home.

Police that the the victim and another woman were involved in an altercation when Bowes intervened by allegedly grabbing the victim and slamming her to the floor.

Bowes was arrested and taking to Cumberland County Prison for processing and arraignment.