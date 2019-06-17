× Man from Harrisburg area crashes motorcycle into creek, found 24 hours later

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A man from the Harrisburg area crashed his motorcycle into a creek in Butler Township Sunday afternoon and was found 24 hours later, WNEP reports.

Dalton Gross, 25, was driving along Malones around 4 p.m. when he called a family member and then, for some reason, he drove off the road and crashed into the creek, according to WNEP.

Gross was unable to get out of the creek. He was found by his motorcycle by a passerby around 4:40 p.m. Monday.

Gross was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries, WNEP said.